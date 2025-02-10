Jaipur, Feb 10 (PTI) Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday took a dig at the ruling BJP government in Rajasthan, saying that it is an "Election Hindu Party".

He alleged that the BJP plays divisive politics in elections to get votes and holds cabinet meetings in Prayagraj to confuse the people.

"BJP is an 'election Hindu party'. It plays Hindu-Muslim politics in elections to get votes, and holds cabinet meetings in Prayagraj to confuse the public. But the BJP government is not even taking care of the pilgrimage located in the state capital," Gehlot said in a post on X.

The former chief minister was referring to the unavailability of flower garlands for worship at Jaipur's iconic pilgrimage site Galta Ji.

He wrote that the state government is currently handling the responsibility of Galta Ji, the major Vaishnav pilgrimage of North India.

He claimed that the BJP government was careless and did not provide flower garlands for the Lord for 23 days and broke the 521-year-old traditions of the holy pilgrimage.

Gehlot said, "It is a very unfortunate situation when the government of the party that seeks votes in the name of God is not even providing garlands for God."

In another post, the former chief minister raised the issue of beneficiaries not getting LPG cylinder subsidies in the state. He said that BJP had promised in its manifesto that if it comes to power, gas cylinders will be given for Rs 450 but today's newspaper headlines are telling that subsidy has not been received for the gas cylinders bought in October and November last year.

Gehlot said, "The poor people of Rajasthan are thinking that they have to buy expensive cylinders because BJP has deceived them and instead of mentioning all these important things in his speeches, the Chief Minister is busy only giving hollow promises."

