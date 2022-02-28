Thane, Feb 28 (PTI) A BJP functionary was attacked by two unidentified persons on Monday morning in Dombivali in Thane district, police said.

Also Read | EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For 25 Management Trainee Posts at eximbankindia.in; Check Details Here.

A case has been registered in connection with the attack on Manoj Katke and efforts were on to nab the accused, a Ram Nagar police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)