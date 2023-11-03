Jaipur, Nov 3 (PTI) The BJP on Friday targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan over the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur last year.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating a media centre at the BJP office in Udaipur, party national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi referred to the killing and said "an innocent person was beheaded" under the Congress government in Rajasthan.

The Udaipur tailor was murdered on June 28 last year by two cleaver-wielding men who accused him of insulting Islam.

In a statement, Trivedi said all sections of society in Rajasthan - from farmers to the youth - are worried and the state is infamous in the entire country for atrocities against women.

The future of lakhs of youths has been ruined due to leak of recruitment exam papers, he said.

On the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids in Rajasthan, he said that those who have committed corruption cannot escape. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also repeatedly said that the corrupt will be definitely punished.

Talking to reporters in Jaipur, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also raised the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

He said the tailor was killed by slitting his throat but the "head of the Congress government calls these incidents sporadic and normal."

