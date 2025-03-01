Jaipur, Mar 1 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Satish Poonia has written to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, urging him to provide compensation or sanction an economic package for the traders from Rajasthan who suffered losses in the Surat fire tragedy.

A massive fire broke out in a four-storey textile market in Surat city on February 26, damaging more than 800 shops located in the building.

Also Read | Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Apply for 400 Apprentice Posts at bankofindia.co.in, Check Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process.

Poonia, the former Rajasthan BJP president said most of the shops damaged in the fire were owned by traders from Rajasthan.

"The incident has not only caused financial losses to the traders but has also left many workers in the market in an economic crisis," he said.

Also Read | Odisha Police SI Admit Card 2025 Released at odishapolice.gov.in, Know Steps To Download Hall Ticket.

Poonia requested the Gujarat chief minister to ensure that the affected traders and workers receive appropriate compensation or an economic package in accordance with the rules.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)