Jammu, Nov 15 (PTI) An explosion occurred close to the Surankote bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday night, sources said.

However, there was no official confirmation of the blast.

There were also no reports of any loss of life or injury. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.

Police have called a forensic team to the spot and beefed up security in the area, the sources said.

"We heard the blast and rushed out. Security forces immediately came to the spot," local resident Sanjay Kumar told reporters.

The blast created a crater on the ground.

The explosion occurred near the bus stand close to a temple, the sources said.

