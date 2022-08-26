New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) US based supply chain firm Blume Global is planning to hire 150 people in India this year, including freshers from India Maritime University and Rail Institute Vadodara, a senior official of the company said on Friday.

The company started operations in India and claims to have invested USD 20 million in setting up new operations and expanding the reach of the company.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Says Will Bring Confidence Motion in Delhi Assembly To Show No Defection in AAP.

"We currently have more than 400 employees in Bengaluru and the surrounding area. Staffing up the new office, and continuing our growth plan, should increase our workforce by 150 this year," Blume Global CEO Pervinder Johar told reporters.

The company has set up a research and development arm in India as well as a centre of excellence where beside developing and testing products (logistics, orchestration, visibility and maps). It also had an operations team based in Bengaluru.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Stalker Opens Fire at Girl, DCW Seeks Action-Taken Report From Police.

"In India, we are starting a new logistics journey, partnering with supply chain players – from the large logistics companies all the way to the small trucking organisations. The government's focus on logistics in the latest budget is geared to transform India into a major supply chain player," Johar said.

Recently, Blume Global announced an alliance with Tata Consultancy Services to disseminate innovative supply chain technology solutions, including orchestration, transportation management and supply chain visibility to the Asian market.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)