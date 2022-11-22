New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) BNP Paribas Arbitrage on Tuesday offloaded shares of IT company Wipro for Rs 186 crore through the open market transactions.

According to the block deal data available with the BSE, BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 48,00,000 shares of the company in two tranches.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 387 per piece, taking the transaction value to Rs 185.76 crore.

Meanwhile, Societe Generale acquired the company's shares at the same price.

Shares of Wipro closed 0.09 per cent higher at Rs 388.85 apiece on BSE.

