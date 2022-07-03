Mangaluru, Jul 3 (PTI) One person has gone missing after a boat capsized near Adyar-Harekala on the Nethravati river here on Saturday, police sources said.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Very Likely Over Chhattisgarh, Odisha; IMD Predicts Wet Spell Over North, Northeast India.

The missing person has been identified as Raju Shah (50). Two others who were on the boat, Montu Shah and Negendra Kumar, swam to safety. All the three are natives of Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Shyam Saran Negi, Independent India’s 1st Voter Since 1951, Popularly Known As ‘Masterjee’ Turns 105.

Sources said Raju Shah, along with two others were trying to lift the boat used for traditional sand mining when the boat capsized and got washed away in the river and got stuck under the Adyar-Pavoor bridge.

The mishap might have taken place as water is being released from the new dam at Adyar-Harekala following heavy inflow into the Nethravati river, the sources said.

Mangaluru rural police are investigating.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)