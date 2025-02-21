Shivamogga (Karnataka), Feb 21 (PTI) Bodies of two men and a woman were recovered from the Tunga river in this district on Friday, police said.

The bodies were located near the Sakrebyle Elephant Camp, they added.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 22 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

After noticing the bodies floating, the public alerted the police around 3 pm.

"We have recovered the bodies of two men and a woman, who appear to be in their 40s. Efforts are underway to identify them," a senior police official said.

Also Read | What Is Coffee Badging? All About Office Trend Becoming Popular As Companies Issue Return-to-Office Mandates.

The exact cause of death will be determined only after the post-mortem, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)