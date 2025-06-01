Jaunpur (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) Body of a retired youth welfare officer was found in a heap of garbage near Wajidpur crossing here on Sunday, police said.

The body of Ram Kripal Yadav (61) had injury marks, police said adding forensic teams have taken samples from the spot.

Family members said Yadav left home at 2 pm on May 31 but did not return.

A detailed probe is on in the matter and police is scanning CCTV footage of the area to look for clues.

