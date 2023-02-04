New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Saturday said it has organised an all-India Hindi seminar on digital banking to sensitise bankers about the use of national as well as regional languages in digital transactions.

All the banks and financial institutions along with insurance companies participated in the event, inaugurated by Department of Official Language Secretary Anshuli Arya on Thursday, BoM said in a statement.

Arya, while addressing the event, said banking and financial institutions are the backbone of the Indian economy and bankers are serving the nation through banking services.

The use of Hindi and regional languages in digital banking is very important in the present scenario and customers from remote areas will also be benefitted by this, she added.

"This is the era of digitalization which holds great significance in banking and financial services. Hindi and regional languages are powerful mediums to further digitalization of various schemes across the country," BoM Managing Director A S Rajeev said.

Various Hindi mobile apps of the bank and a booklet in Braille script were also released at the event.

