Sonbhadra (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a boy, aged around 17, for allegedly installing a camera in the women's washroom of an Inter-College here, police said on Sunday.

The boy's father has been detained and is being questioned, they said.

Police received a complaint on Saturday that a camera was found hidden in a women's washroom at the college in a village, Sonbhadra Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kalu Singh said.

During the investigation, police found that the boy's house shared a wall with the washroom. Taking advantage of this, he allegedly installed a mini camera on the wall and connected it to his camera, Singh said.

On Saturday, a girl found the camera and informed the school administration who approached the police, Singh added.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Involvement of a college employee is also suspected. Investigation is underway, he added.

