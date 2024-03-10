Chennai, Mar 10 (PTI) Public sector Indian Bank on Sunday said the Central government has appointed Brajesh Kumar Singh as its Executive Director for a period of three years.

Prior taking up the new responsibility, Singh was serving Bank of Baroda as its Chief General Manager - Human Resources.

"...the Central Government vide Notification No 4/1(viii) dated March 9, 2024 appointed Brajesh Kumar Singh, Chief General Manager, Bank of Baroda as Executive Director of Indian Bank for a period of three years, with effect the date of assumption of office on or after March 10, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," Indian Bank said in a BSE filing on Sunday.

Singh, an agriculture graduate from Allahabad Agriculture Institute, has banking experience of over 28 years and has held various responsibilities in Bank of Baroda including Credit Officer, Branch Head, Regional Head.

He has steered Retail Assets and Human Resource management with his rich expertise at the Corporate Office.

Singh has also served the Board of Bank of Baroda, Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank as Director, the bank said.

