New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Realty firm Brigade Enterprises on Monday said its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 52 crore for the quarter ended in September against a net loss of Rs 14 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue in the second quarter of this fiscal stood at Rs 912 crore as against Rs 776 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, Bengaluru-based Brigade Enterprises said in a statement.

"Our real estate business vertical continued to lead the growth with contributions from all other verticals including retail and hospitality," said M R Jaishankar, Executive Chairman, Brigade Enterprises Ltd.

"We expect to sustain and grow the momentum in the coming quarters with a good pipeline of new residential projects and leasing business and continued growth in hospitality business in H2FY23," he added.

Brigade Enterprises one of India's leading property developers.

