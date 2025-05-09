New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Bakery food company Britannia Industries Ltd has reported a 4.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 559.13 crore for the March quarter of FY25, despite subdued demand and a challenging operating environment.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 536.61 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to a late-night regulatory filing on Thursday by Britannia Industries.

Britannia Industries' revenue from the product sales rose 9 per cent to Rs 4,375.57.30 crore in the March quarter.

Its revenue from the operation increased 8.9 per cent to Rs 4,432.19 crore in the March quarter from Rs 4,069.36 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Commenting on the results, Vice Chairman & Managing Director Varun Berry said, "With a high single-digit value growth of 9 per cent during the last quarter of the year amidst a tight consumption scenario, the performance underscores our resilience in a challenging operating environment marked by rising commodity prices, changing channel dynamics, and subdued demand across FMCG categories.”

Strategic Pricing actions, nimble approach in emerging channels, combined with robust cost efficiency initiatives delivering savings of approximately 3 per cent of revenue, helped to sustain “ growth and profitability”, he added.

Britannia's total expenses rose 10.34 per cent in the March quarter to Rs 3,738.63 crore.

Total income of Britannia, which includes other income, increased 8.9 per cent to Rs 4,495.21 crore.

For the financial year which ended on March 31, 2025 Britannia's net profit rose 2 per cent to Rs 2,177.86 crore, from Rs 2,134.22 crore a year before. In FY25, Britannia's total consolidated income rose 7 per cent to Rs 18,169.76 crore. The company, which is expanding its distribution footprint, now directly caters to about 29 lakh outlets across the country, with strengthening presence in rural markets.

Over the outlook, he said, “As we enter the new financial year, we will continue to closely monitor commodity prices and evaluate their impact, while staying focused on driving healthy, profitable growth and strengthening our market leadership.”

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Britannia informed its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 75 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Moreover, Britannia's board has also designated Varun Berry as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from May 8, 2025, it said.

