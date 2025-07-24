New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) British marquee automotive brands such as Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Aston Martin will become cheaper in the domestic market due to the tariff cuts announced in the India-UK free trade agreement.

UK automobile brands will be looking to sell more cars in the world's fastest-growing economy, tapping high-net-worth individuals following the inking of the trade deal.

Also Read | Is NOIDA Tax-Free? Will Residents of Noida Not Have To Pay Tax From FY 2024-25? Check Who Gets Tax Exemptions and How.

The pact, officially called the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), was signed in London on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer.

As per the pact, tariffs on automotive imports will go from about 110 per cent at present to 10 per cent under quotas on both sides. Here is a look at the leading British luxury automotive brands. > Rolls-Royce cars are priced between Rs 7.5 crore to over Rs 12.25 crore in the Indian market. > Bentley models in India are tagged between Rs 5 crore to over Rs 7 crore. > Aston Martin models in the country are currently priced between Rs 3.99 crore to Rs 8.85 crore. > Jaguar Land Rover models are tagged from about Rs 68 lakh to Rs 2.75 crore. > Lotus cars are priced from over Rs 2 crore to around Rs 3 crore. > McLaren cars are priced from around Rs 4.5 crore to close to Rs 6 crore.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)