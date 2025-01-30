New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Brookfield India Real Estate Trust on Thursday reported an 11 per cent increase in adjusted net operating income (NOI) to Rs 503.7 crore for the quarter ended December 2024.

In a regulatory filing, the company also declared distribution of Rs 2,97.79 crore or 4.90 per unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Adjusted Net Operating Income grew by 40 per cent year-on-year during the April-December period of this fiscal to Rs 1,464.3 crore from Rs 1,045.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Brookfield India REIT manages 10 Grade A assets across Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, and Kolkata.

The Brookfield India REIT portfolio consists of 289 lakh sq ft of total leasable area, comprising 243 lakh sq ft of operating area, 6 lakh sq ft of under-construction area and 4 lakh sq ft of future development potential.

