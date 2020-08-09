New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) State-run BSNL will start offering up to 10 times faster broadband speed at 100 mbps and up to 20 times more data download limit for its customers in Andaman and Nicobar Islands from Monday, the company said on Sunday.

The announcement from BSNL comes a day before the launch of 2,312 kilometre long Chennai-Andaman and Nicobar Islands (CANI) submarine optical fibre cable project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Despite many challenges the project is completed in a scheduled timeline and without any cost overrun. Being a first of its kind project in India, BSNL ensured that the laying of submarine optical fibre cable is completed as per global specification to ensure quality," BSNL chairman and managing director P K Purwar said.

BSNL will enhance data speeds across all the plans between 2-10 times after the launch of the project without charging any extra amount from the customers, according to details shared by the company.

"For BSNL wire line segment, copper broadband customers are now provided with higher speeds which is up to 10Mbps and up to 15 times more data download ranging from 30 GB to 750 GB in a month on its existing plans," the statement said.

The data speed restriction after the download limit, will also be enhanced from 512 kbps to up to 2 Mbps in various plans, it added.

"BSNL FTTH (Optical Fibre) customers are also provided with higher speed up to 100 Mbps and up to 15 times data volume download ranging from 60 GB to 1500 GB in a month on its existing plans. The data speed restriction after the download limit, is also enhanced from 512 kbps to up to 4 Mbps in various plans," the statement said.

BSNL customers who have subscribed to the high end plan of Rs 7,999 will be upgraded from 10 mbps speed to 100 mbps download speed. Their data limit will also be enhanced from 225 GB in a month to 50 gigabyte per day or about 1500 GB per month.

"For BSNL mobile customers also, the data download offered is now increased from 2 to 20 times in all the existing plans having data facility, while keeping the same free voice minutes and SMS," BSNL said.

BSNL will also introduce new plans with validity of 7 days to one year with high data volume for the people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

