Nagpur, Feb 3 (PTI) State-owned telecom firm BSNL will soon launch indigenously developed 4G services in the country and plans to cover 28,000 villages under the BSNL 4G saturation project, a top official said.

BSNL Director (HR) Arvind Vadnerkar in a press conference here said that the firm will very soon launch an indigenously developed 4G service in the market.

It is likely to be rolled out this year, he noted.

This will be the world-class 4G services, and in a very short span of time, BSNL will go into 5G services as well, he added.

Vadnerkar also informed about BSNL's 4G saturation project, which will be covering about 28,000 villages in the country. These include villages where there was no mobile coverage. In Maharashtra, 4,900 villages will be covered with 4G services.

The official said the government is helping BSNL in all its initiatives with funding and other resources.

Vadnerkar said all these factors are helping BSNL in its turnaround. For example, it is witnessing a good operational profit for the last three years though they have not achieved in terms of net profit.

BSNL will start achieving net profit by 2026-27, he added.

