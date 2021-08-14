New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) State-run telecom firm BSNL is in the process of upgrading satellite bandwidth for telecom services in Lakshadweep Islands by four-folds besides connecting the union territory with undersea cable, Union minister Devusinh Chauhan said on Saturday.

The minister along with Administrator to Union Territory of Lakshadweep Praful Patel launched upgraded satellite bandwidth for telecom services in the island.

The government has increased satellite bandwidth by over five-folds for telecom services from 318 Mbps to 1.7 gbps in Lakshadweep Islands.

This upgrade will provide Agathi, Androth, Minicoy and Kavaratti 200 Mbps bandwidth each and Amini, Chetlat, Kalpeni, Kadmath, Kiltan & Bitra islands each will have 100 Mbps bandwidth.

"This is only the start of many such projects to improve connectivity. Already BSNL has started the project for doubling of satellite bandwidth (from 1.71 to 3.46 Gbps) in addition to laying of Submarine Optical Fibre Cable between Kochi and Lakshadweep islands," the minister of state for telecom said.

The project was funded by USOF under the Department of Telecom and the project was executed by BSNL.

"This project will help in the better delivery of citizen centric initiatives through e-governance, heath delivery , online education , promotion of tourism and e-commerce to improve the quality of life of the citizens in the Islands," Patel said.

BSNL commissioned two satellite gateways with latest equipment in Bangalore for bandwidth upgradation.

"BSNL is honoured to contribute in this bandwidth augmentation for the people of Lakshadweep and committed to execute submarine cable projects in a time bound manner and other connectivity projects to further upgrade telecom infrastructure," BSNL chairman and managing director PK Purwar said.

