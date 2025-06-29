Lucknow, June 29 (PTI) The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday to resolve the alleged scholarship issue faced by Dalit and tribal students studying in Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University-affiliated colleges across various districts.

The BSP chief, in a post on X, said, "The scholarships of thousands of SC/ST students of dozens of colleges in various districts affiliated to Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University, Aligarh, have not been settled on time at the government level."

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 29, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"...despite repeated correspondence in this regard by the university and the district administration, the result of insensitivity and negligence at the level of the Social Welfare Department in Lucknow," she said in a post in Hindi.

This puts the educational life of about 3,500 Dalit students in grave danger, the former UP CM mentioned.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 29, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Expressing hope from Adityanath, Mayawati said, "Since the said university of Aligarh has been established due to the special efforts of the Honourable Chief Minister, it is expected that he will immediately find a solution to this serious problem of thousands of Dalit students by taking proper interest in its smooth functioning."

Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University is a state university located in Aligarh, whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 14, 2021. Dalit and tribal category students studying in colleges affiliated with this university receive scholarships. Some students have complained that the university administration has cancelled their scholarship forms.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)