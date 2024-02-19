Kota (Rajasthan) Feb 19 (PTI) A BTech student who was receiving treatment for depression for the last three years allegedly hanged himself in his house in Ambedkar Nagar here, police said.

According to police, the youth called his father – an engineer posted in Alwar – about his intention to commit suicide on Sunday, following which the latter asked neighbours to check on his son.

Also Read | NHAI Removes Paytm Payments Bank From List of Authorised Banks for FASTag Services; Know How to Deactivate and Open New FASTag Account.

Police said the matter came to light in the evening after the father reached their house.

The 23-year-old was receiving treatment for depression for last 3 years and had attempted suicide in the past, said Rajaram, Sub Inspector at Kunhari police station.

Also Read | KCET Exam 2024: Registration for Karnataka Common Entrance Test Examination Ends on February 20, Apply Online at kea.kar.nic.in.

Police handed over the body to family members after the post-mortem on Monday morning and lodged a case under Section 174 of CrPC for further investigation.

The victim was identified as Rohit Mathur (23) who was pursuing a BTech degree from Jalandhar in Punjab and living with his family in Kota.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)