Nagpur, Sep 24 (PTI) A building was raided in Ganga Jamuna area of Nagpur and two people were arrested for allegedly operating a sex racket, an official said on Friday.

A case under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act has been registered at Lakadganj police station, he said.

