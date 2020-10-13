Bulandshahr (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) The district court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

The girl was raped in a mustard field by Vivek, alias Rupu.

Also Read | World Students’ Day 2020 Date, Theme, History & Significance: Know More About Vishwa Vidyarthi Divas Celebrated on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s Birth Anniversary.

Police registered a case on her father's complaint on December 31, 2017.

The court of the Additional Sessions and District Judge-I sentenced the accused to life imprisonment besides imposing the fine.

Also Read | Rati Pandey Replaces Rajashree Thakur Overnight in Star Plus’ Shaadi Mubarak.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)