Jaipur, Jan 9 (PTI) A bus conductor has been arrested for allegedly raping a 25-year-old married woman in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Jitendra Singh Gurjar (32), they said.

The woman boarded the bus, which was headed to Bharatpur, from the Transport Nagar intersection here on Monday evening. Gurjar raped her after the bus reached Bayana in Bharatpur, said Omprakash Kilania, Additional Superintendent of Police, Bayana Circle.

The woman's medical examination has been conducted and her statement has been recorded. The accused will be produced in court on Wednesday, he said.

