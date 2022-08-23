Coimbatore (TN), Aug 23 (PTI) In a freak mishap, a government bus conductor fell from the vehicle and died after the driver applied sudden brake to avoid a dog crossing the road in Salem on Tuesday.

According to police, Rajendran (54) was on duty on Salem-Chettichavadi town bus with Srinivasan as the driver.

As the bus reached the Old Bus stand, Srinivasan applied sudden brake to avoid a dog crossing the road. Rajendran, who was standing on the front footboard fell down on the road sustaining serious injuries, police said.

Rajendran was rushed to the Government Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead, police said and added that investigations are on.

