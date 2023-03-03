Bilaspur (HP), Mar 3 (PTI) A girl was killed while 40 others were injured when a private bus overturned on the main road near here on Friday morning, officials said.

The tourist bus from Haryana was on its way to Manali when the accident took place on the Chandigarh-Manali road in Bilaspur district, officials said.

Passersby pulled out the injured from the bus and rushed them to the Bilaspur Regional Hospital. One passenger has been referred to PGI Chandigarh.

Police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the driver of the bus.PTI/COR/BPL

