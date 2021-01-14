New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) IT services major Wipro on Thursday said its independent directors, Patrick Dupuis and Patrick J Ennis, have been re-appointed for a second term.

"The board of directors of the company has approved...re-appointment of Patrick Dupuis as an independent director for a second term of 5 years with effect from April 1, 2021, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company," according to a regulatory filing.

The board has also approved the re-appointment of Patrick J Ennis as an independent director for a second term of 5 years with effect from April 1, 2021, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company, it added.

