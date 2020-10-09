Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has earned the distinction of becoming the first company in its sector to be certified by CII for the Green Co Silver rating, a release said on Friday.

The Green Co rating certificate was awarded to CSL on Oct 7.

The rating is awarded to a company that meets set norms in implementation of 'Green' environment-friendly facets in their production activities and is persistently making efforts towards greener renewable energies.

The rating certificate, obtained amid COVID-19, will boost CSL's effort at achieving world-class competitiveness and provides new opportunities for cost reduction and is expected to pave the way for the company to put up a strong long-term road map for ecologically sustainable business growth, it said.

