New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Niine Hygiene and Personal care has distributed sanitary pads to over 2.5 lakh girls across eight states in last one month to create awareness about it.

"As part of the Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28, which also happens to be the date of their 5th Anniversary, Niine Hygiene and Personal care has distributed sanitary pads to over 2.5 lakh girls across 8 states within just a span of a month," said a statement from Niine Hygiene and Personal care.

Since its inception, the company has empowered over 7.5 lakh women with access to safe menstrual hygiene, it added.

