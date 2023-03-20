Mumbai, Mar 20 (PTI) Jewellery retailer PNG Jewellers on Monday announced that it has signed Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit as its brand ambassador for the next two years.

Dixit will represent the brand globally and across India, the company said in a statement.

PNG Jewellers has 36 stores across India, the US and UAE.

"This association will help us to strengthen our brand's image and consolidate our position in the Indian and global jewellery market. We will launch at least 5 more stores in the next financial year," PNG Jewellers Chairman and Managing Director Saurabh Gadgil said.

