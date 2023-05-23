Mumbai, May 23 (PTI) VFS Global on Tuesday said it has partnered with Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) and Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) to conduct strategic hospitality training for 25 young women from the marginalised communities.

"Caring for our communities is an important pillar of our sustainability strategy, and we continue to support communities around us through strategic collaborations with industry partners and credible social organisations while aligning with local needs and government priorities," VFS Chief Communications Officer and Head of CSR Sukanya Chakraborty said in a statement.

This programme is aligned with VFS Global's focus on women empowerment and youth skilling in India.

