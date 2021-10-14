Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) Embedded consumer lending fintech Niro has announced a USD 3.5 million seed fund raise from Elevar Equity and angel investors like Kunal Shah of Cred.

The investment will enable Niro to kick-start its vision of empowering consumer internet companies to become consumer lending fintechs, according to an official statement.

Also Read | How TestBook App Is Shaping Aspirants' Minds for Their Dream Govt Exams?.

Also Read | 5 Secrets To Become Successful in Your Business.

*

*

* Indian High Commissioner to Canada exhorts Indian exporters

* Indian High Commissioner to Canada Ajay Bisaria on Thursday exhorted Indian exporters to tap the CAD 18 billion retail home furnishing market in the North American country.

"We expect the market to keep growing till 2025," Bisaria said while addressing a seminar organised by the World Trade Center.

*

*

* Kotak Mahindra Bank announces partnership with India SME Forum

* Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday announced a partnership with non-profit India SME Forum on the latter's 'Xports 2021' initiative, supported by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and the National Small Industries Corporation.

The lender will offer its business banking solutions to exporters under the initiative, which aims at supporting Indian MSMEs with a range of exports and trade financing solutions and creating a sustainable exports ecosystem, an official statement. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)