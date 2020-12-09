New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Fintech start-up Niyo on Wednesday said it will undertake an employee stock sale programme.

While it did not disclose the size of the ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) buyback scheme, Niyo said the programme will benefit over 100 employees who have completed two years in the company.

"Earlier in July, Niyo had offered 10-12 per cent salary hikes and bonuses to all its employees. The company also offered ESOPs to eligible employees, taking the total stock grants to over Rs 100 crore," a statement said. The company will now buy back upto 25 per cent of vested stocks from all its eligible employees, it added.

"Employees are the biggest asset for any company. Both my co-founder Viren and I have been employees for the first 15 years of our life and that helps us to resonate with our employees' sentiments. In the last eight months, our team has worked relentlessly towards meeting the company's goals and objectives," Niyo co-founder and CEO Vinay Bagri said.

* ManipalCigna Health Insurance unveils digital campaign related to COVID-19

* ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Ltd on Wednesday said it has unveiled a new digital brand campaign 'Savdhani Ke Saath, Health Insurance Zaroori Hai', which focuses on how fatigue can crept into people's lives during the COVID-19 times.

The new campaign leverages an insight that even if you are cautious and follow all COVID-19 safety protocol, the risk of catching COVID-19 or other infectious diseases is high because of the behaviour of people who might be carriers and who are following the protocols in an incorrect manner, it said. For example, wearing a mask, but on the chin and not covering the nose.

Thus, based on this consumer insight, the company has created the campaign, Savdhani Ke Saath, Health Insurance Zaroori Hai (along with precautions, health insurance is essential).

Sapna Desai, head (marketing and communications) at ManipalCigna Health Insurance, said, "In an increasingly fast-paced and complex world, now more than ever before, we need to prepare for uncertain illnesses in the future and enhance our financial well-being."

The campaign is being run via the company's YouTube page as well as other social media platforms Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

