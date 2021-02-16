New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Cognitive development edtech start-up WizKlub on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 6 crore in funding with participation from existing investor, Incubate Fund India.

With the latest infusion, the company's total fundraising has touch Rs 15 crore. The company plans to use the fresh capital to accelerate growth and run rate, according to a statement. Founded in 2018 by Amit Bansal, WizKlub's programmes develop skills in children aged 5-15 years. These work on building lifelong skills and confidence to create tech products by application of coding, robotics, smart devices and AI.

"The current classroom practices are designed around knowledge dissemination and not around building skills necessary for success in the coming decade. The most important future-ready skills are Higher Order Thinking Skills such as logical, creative and analytical thinking as well as the ability of an individual to use technology to solve real-world problems," Bansal said.

WizKlub programmes designed to build these future-ready skills, bring out the best in every child, he added.

*

*

* ACC announces to introduces new low-carbon range of concrete ECOPact

* Cement maker ACC Ltd on Tuesday announced to introduces its new low-carbon range of concrete ECOPact under its ACC Ready Mix Concrete.

ECOPact, a green concrete for high-performing, sustainable and circular construction, was launched in Mumbai and Hyderabad, and will be rolled out across India in a phased manner in the next few weeks, said ACC in a statement. ECOPact is concrete with 30-50 per cent lower embodied carbon content compared to a reference concrete designed with OPC (ordinary portland cement).

It uses CO2-reduced binders and is manufactured with optimised mix designs to reduce its carbon footprint and offers superior durability and finish when compared to conventional concrete. Using ECOPact range by developers will help them obtain Green Points from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

ECOPact PRIME offers CO2 reduction by 50-70 per cent and ECOPact MAX has a CO2 reduction capability greater than 70 per cent.

*

*

* VegEase aims to have a presence in all leading metros by Dec 2021

* App-based fruits and vegetable seller VegEase is aiming to expand its presence in all leading tier-1 cities across the country by the end of this year.

The company has started selling in Gurgaon and plans to cover the whole of NCR by June 2021 with Noida as the next city as part of its expansion, VegEase said in a statement. "By the end of 2021, VegEase will cater to customers across all Tier-1 metro cities in the country. The aim is to reach a revenue of Rs 4 crore by March 2021," the company said.

VegEase was launched in Delhi on January 14 and its first experience centre in the city at Punjabi Bagh. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)