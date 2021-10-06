Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) Actor Dia Mirza has made an unspecified investment in home and personal care brand Beco as part of a Rs 4 crore funding round.

Mirza will also be a brand ambassador for the direct-to-consumer company and the new fund infusion will be utilized for expansion into tier-II and tier-III cities, as per an official statement.

* Financial Planning Standards Board observes annual financial financial planning day

* The Financial Planning Standards Board on Wednesday observed the annual financial financial planning day by conducting a bell ringing ceremony at the BSE.

The body represents 2,200 certified financial planner professionals in the country, according to an official statement.

* Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation commits to set up 10 oxygen generation plants

* Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation on Wednesday committed to set up 10 oxygen generation plants to support the fight against COVID-19.

Four of these plants will be set up in Maharashtra, in Pune, Ratnagiri and Solapur, while the rest will be in Karnataka, Haryana and Uttarakhand, as per an official statement.

* Quick Heal Technologies introduces new version of flagship security products for consumers

* Quick Heal Technologies has introduced a new version of its flagship security products for consumers.

The company has added a host of new features and several enhancements to their existing features and the primary focus is on safeguarding digital privacy for new-age consumers, as per an official statement. HRS hrs

