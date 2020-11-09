Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) Airtel Payments Bank announced that it will offer comprehensive car insurance in association with Bharti AXA General Insurance.

The smart drive private car insurance offers financial protection against damage to the vehicle due to accident, theft, and natural & man-made disasters.

It also compensates for injury or damages to another person or property caused due to a car accident, a company release said.

Edelweiss Tokio Life launches COVID Shield+

* Private life insurer Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance announced the launch of COVID-19 Shield+, an individual COVID life insurance policy, which offers critical illness benefit and a term cover on diagnosis of COVID-19.

With premium rates starting only at Rs 5,329, the plan offers a critical illness benefit of minimum Rs 10 lakh post 24-hour ICU (intensive care unit) or HDU (high dependency unit) hospitalisation owing to COVID-19, the company said in a release.

In addition, on diagnosis of COVID-19, the product also triggers minimum enhanced term cover worth Rs 25 lakhs sum assured.

