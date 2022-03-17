New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Lenovo on Thursday said it has appointed Ajay Sehgal as the executive director to lead India commercial business.

Sehgal would be responsible for driving growth for the overall Lenovo India Commercial PC and smart devices business, and will additionally anchor the go-to-market transformation for the infrastructure solutions, and service and solutions businesses. He is based in Mumbai, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | RBI Remains Net Seller of US Dollars in January 2022; Sells USD 771 Million in Spot Market.

Sehgal comes with over two decades of experience in the telecom, IT and office automation industries, including a background in the design and deployment of business strategies, building new businesses, merger and acquisition execution and digitalisation. His experience also spans distribution, brand building leadership across the consumer and enterprise go-to-market segments, it added.

Prior to joining Lenovo, he worked with Vodafone as Executive Vice President, Enterprise Business, where he was responsible for driving growth, and was responsible for P&L, market share, revenue and customer experience.

Also Read | Mumbai: Two From Bihar Arrested With Charas Worth Rs 1 Crore in Goregaon.

His previous stints include HP India and Xerox.

Commenting on the appointment, Shailendra Katyal, Managing Director of Lenovo India observed that companies are accelerating their digital transformation, and are seeking trusted partners to help them navigate this exciting transition.

"I am excited to have Ajay take up this critical role as we invest in this important growth area. I am confident that his experience will help take our commercial sales organisation to the next level along our journey of service-led-transformation," Katyal added.

*******

Happiest Minds teams up with OutSystems

IT company Happiest Minds Technologies on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with OutSystems, a pioneer in low-code application development market.

The partnership is expected to add a low-code platform to Happiest Minds' portfolio, enabling companies to develop, deploy and manage omnichannel enterprise applications that run in the cloud, on-premise, or hybrid environments, according to a company release.

"Happiest Minds Technologies...digital transformation and IT solutions company, announced a strategic partnership with OutSystems, a pioneer and leader in the low-code application development market," the release said.

Happiest Minds and OutSystems share the vision to transform how enterprise software is delivered to their customers, it added.

OutSystems low-code application platform's productivity and Artificial Intelligence assisted tools help developers rapidly build and deploy a full range of applications anywhere the organisation requires.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)