Mumbai, Jul 17 (PTI) Allcargo Terminals Limited (ATL) has appointed Pritam Vartak as its Chief Financial Officer, the company said on Monday.

Vartak, whose appointment is effective from July 6, will assume fiduciary responsibilities and act as the Chief Financial Spokesperson for the entity, the company said.

He will report to Suresh Kumar R, Managing Director, Allcargo Terminals Limited, it added.

His appointment is important for strengthening the finance vertical of ATL as it expands and pursues ambitious growth, the company said.

"We welcome Pritam to the Allcargo Terminals team. His domain expertise and rich experience will assist in driving our strategic initiatives and rapid growth plans,” said Suresh Kumar R, Managing Director, Allcargo Terminals Limited.

Hero Mindmine appoints Jaisinh Sampat as Chief Trainee

* A collaboration of BPCL, HPCL and IOCL and Hero Group firm Hero Mindmine has appointed the founder of Indian Gas Engineering Training Academy (IGETA) Jaisinh Sampat as the Chief Trainer for LPG officers for the three oil marketing firm, a statement said on Monday.

This strategic partnership aims to provide comprehensive training programs to BPCL, HPCL, and IOCL personnel, focusing on crucial topics such as the basics of LPG, safe LPG installation practices, LPG applications, marketing, and safety across India, the statement said.

Sampat is also part of a team developing skill training for the LPG industry with the Hydrocarbon Sector Skill Council (HSSC) under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, it said.

IGETA has trained over 10,000 officials across India and internationally, according to the statement.

Jeep India launches adventure assured programme

* American SUV maker Jeep India on Monday announced the launch of adventure assured programme for all variants of both Compass and Meridian.

As part of this, the all-inclusive EMI package, starting at Rs 39,999, and assured buyback will be offered by Jeep Financial Services, the company said.

The comprehensive assurance package includes assured buyback, extended warranty, annual maintenance, roadside assistance, and insurance (first year) on the Jeep Compass and the Jeep Meridian, it stated.

