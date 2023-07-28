Mumbai, Jul 28 (PTI) AMC Repo Clearing on Friday said it witnessed total trades of Rs 480 crore on its maiden day.

Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Axis Bank, East India Securities, HDFC MF, Kotak MF, SBI, SBI MF and Trust Financial were the participants on the platform after it was launched by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a statement said. **** * Capgemini launches a new set of generative artificial intelligence offerings globally

French technology company Capgemini on Friday launched a new set of generative artificial intelligence offerings globally.

The company has boosted capabilities, and the launch is aimed at delivering a strong pipeline of client opportunities, according to a statement. **** * Yes Bank launches UPI payments through Rupay credit cards

Yes Bank on Friday launched UPI payments through Rupay credit cards.

Customers can link their UPI-enabled apps such as BHIM, PhonePe, Paytm and Google Pay to use the facility, as per a statement.

