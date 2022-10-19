Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) AU Small Finance Bank has reported Rs 343 crore net profit in the September quarter on better asset quality.

The Jaipur-headquartered lender said its advances rose 6 per cent to Rs 52,452 crore, while deposits grew 7 per cent to Rs 58,335 crore. Of the total advances, fund-based disbursements rose 2 per cent to Rs 8,605 crore.

Asset quality improved further with gross NPAs declining to 1.90 per cent and net NPA falling to 0.56 per cent.

Bank of India slashes home loan rates to 8.30%

Mumbai: Bank of India has lowered its home loan pricing to 8.30 per cent till Decemebr 31 and also waived off the processing fee for new customers.

Bank of India's star home loan provides a repayment period of up to 30 years and also offers diverse EMI options for different periods during the loan tenure to accommodate a customer's repayment capacity, the bank said.

Future Generali launches new offer

Mumbai: To offer access to global healthcare treatment options, Future Generali General Insurance has unveiled a new healthcare product, offering policyholders access to a wide range of healthcare options and wellness advantages anywhere in the world.

Called 'health elite' the new policy offers individuals sum insured options ranging from Rs 75 lakh and up to Rs 6 crore, in multiples of Rs 50 lakh. It provides maximum coverage for medical bills as well as home visits, OPD treatment, and mental health coverage, along with global protection.

Policy tenures range from 1-3 years with the possibility of lifelong renewal, the insurer said.

Newgen Software posts net income of Rs 30 cr

* Mumbai: Newgen Software has reported a net income of Rs 30 crore in the second quarter on a revenue of Rs 226 crore, up from Rs 186 crore a year ago.

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities.

Of the total income subscription revenue grew 30 percent to Rs 79 crore and annuity revenue stood flat at Rs 143 crore and revenue from sale of products/licenses as Rs 47 crore.

Intellemo raises over Rs 3 cr from Inflection Point

Mumbai: Digital marketing solution provider Intellemo has raised Rs 3 crore from Inflection Point Ventures and others like Kunal Shah of Cred, Rahool Sureka & Saurabh Aggarwal of Fitso and Amit Gupta of Badri Ecofibers.

The funds raised will be utilised primarily to expand tech team, scaling video ads tech to provide instant landing pages, and integrate among the other ad platforms.

