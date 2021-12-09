Pune, Dec 9 (PTI): Leading non-life player Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has associated with a hockey-focused non-profit group to support around 500 students in the 13-16 age to become hockey players.

As part of the initiative, the company has also launched a campaign (Care4Hockey) featuring Rani Rampal, the captain of the Indian Women's Hockey Team with a view help elevate recognition of hockey in the country and showcase how supporting a person to attain their goals can enable them to make a difference in the society.

Under the hockey support Bajaj Allianz General has associated with the One Thousand Hockey Legs, a flagship project of the New Delhi-based non-profit Hockey Citizen Group wherein it will contribute towards supporting underprivileged children pursuing hockey in terms of coaching, nutrition, and equipment, Tapan Singhel, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bajaj Allianz General said. *************************** Rebel Foods appoints Prakash Dutta as global COO

Mumbai: Online restaurant Rebel Foods has hired Prakash Dutta, a former vice president at Amazon India as its global chief operating officer.

Dutta will oversee operations across Rebel's 10 overseas markets and help build more customer touchpoints for sustainable growth, said the company, which is planning to expand to 100 cities in the country and double its overseas presence to 20 countries in the next few quarters.

Dutta was formerly the vice-president for customer fulfillment operations & supply chain at Amazon India, where he built, scaled, and headed operations for over six years, prior to that he was with ITC for 15 years.

Since its founding in 2011, Rebel Foods has grown now to operate over 450 kitchens globally across 60 cities in over 10 countries and operates category-leading brands like Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, and Ovenstory Pizza.

*************************** Bummer raised USD 1.80 lakh Beenext

Mumbai: Bummer, an essential wear company targeted at the millennials, has raised USD1.8 lakh from Singapore-based Beenext.

The company claims to use ultrasoft micro modal fibers from Beechwood trees to make the range of undergarments.

The founder of the Ahmedabad-based innerwear company Sulay Lavsi said the funding will be used to offer a wider variety of products and further build our team and expand reach.

*************************** BoB inks co-lending pact with Centrum Housing

Mumbai: Bank of Baroda has entered into an agreement with Centrum Housing Finance for sourcing and financing home loans under the co-lending model.

This tie-up opens up multiple opportunities for both institutions, the bank said, adding it sees this leading to additional lending of Rs 1,000 crore in the next one year especially from tier 2 & 3 cities where Centrum has a deeper reach.

*************************** GMM Pfaudler opens Esop for key personnel

Mumbai: GMM Pfaudler, which supplies engineered equipment and systems for applications in the global chemical and pharmaceutical markets, has announced an employee stock option plan (Esop) for key employees across all geographies to ensure employee retention.

The Esop scheme envisages granting of 51,161 equities representing 0.35 per cent of the total paid-up share capital of the company, Tarak Patel, managing director said without disclosing how many employees are eligible.

GMM Pfaudler employs over 1,500 across 14 manufacturing facilities in four continents.

*************************** Fitness startup Stepsetgo raises Rs 5 cr

Mumbai: Fitness startup Stepsetgo has raised Rs 5 crore in a funding round from four seed investors like from Huddle, Singapore-based BeyondSeed, along with Dexter Angels and Seeders.

The Mumbai-based startup, which is a Huddle-accelerated venture with over 9 million users, will use funds to innovate and upgrade customer experience and add more core fitness solutions, and bolstering its footing among lesser receptive markets.

*************************** Piramal Realty ropes Farhan Akhtar as brand face

Mumbai: Piramal Realty has announced that Hindi actor Farhan Akhtar will be its new brand face along with Rahul Dravid for its Mumbai region projects.

Its chief operating officer Gaurav Sawhney said the company has five upcoming projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region--Mahalaxmi at Jacob Circle, Revanta at Mulund, Aranya at Byculla, and Agastya at Kurla in the megapolis, and Piramal Vaikunth at the suburban Thane.

