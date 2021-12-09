New Delhi, December 9: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday got married to Rachel Godinho. The ceremony took place at Sainik Farms in South Delhi amid tight security. Rachel is reported to be Tejashwi’s long-time friend. The engagement ceremony took place on Tuesday. The farm house belongs to Tejashwi's sister Misa Bharati.

According to reports, after marriage, Rachel, will be known as Rajeshwari Yadav. The ceremony took place as per Hindu rituals. Top political leaders, including former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav attended the wedding. According to reports, the couple knew each other for seven years. 'No Jobs in Bihar': Tejashwi Yadav Slams CM Nitish Kumar After Two from State Killed by Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tejashwi Yadav's Wedding Pictures:

Tejashwi Yadav and his wife along with family and friends at their wedding in Delhi, today.#TejashwiYadav #Wedding pic.twitter.com/vqwqGiQa7l — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 9, 2021

The function was kept low-key at the instance of Tejashwi Yadav. He is the youngest son of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Tejashwi served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar From 2015 to 2017. Tejashwi is the MLA from Raghopur assembly seat and also the Leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly.

