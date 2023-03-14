New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday said it has become a prime partner with industry body CII for B20, a dialogue forum of the G20.

Through this partnership, ICAI will be a part of ESG Action Council and will be involved in various policy making initiatives of B20, according to a release.

"The partnership of ICAI with B20 as a prime partner reflects our commitment to support the Indian government in making India a Vishwaguru... we at ICAI look forward to this partnership and provide our technical and knowledge support to all the participating nations," ICAI President Aniket S Talati said.

Established in 2010, B20 or Business 20 is among the prominent engagement groups in G20.

*** Akasa Air to start flights to Odisha from April 17 * Akasa Air will start services to Odisha with direct flights from Pune and Bengaluru to Bhubaneshwar from April 17.

Bhubaneswar will be the 16th destination in the network of the airline, which started operations in August last year.

In a release on Tuesday, the carrier said it will operate services between Pune-Bhubaneshwar and Bengaluru-Bhubaneshwar from April 17, with a total of 14 weekly flights.

The airline's Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer Praveen Iyer said it is looking forward to add more destinations to the flight map of the country.

"Since its launch in August 2022, Akasa Air has carried over 1 million revenue passengers and crossed the milestone of operating over 700 weekly flights connecting 16 cities, namely Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Bagdogra, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, and Varanasi," the release said.

*** HAMMER launches ACE 3.0 smartwatch in India * HAMMER, an FMEG direct-to-consumer company, on Tuesday announced the launch of new ACE 3.0 smartwatch in India, strengthening its presence in the segment.

The company has competitively priced its Bluetooth calling smartwatch at Rs 1,999. It has features like an in-built speaker and a microphone with quick access voice assistant. The watch is installed by an 190 mAh battery that can run continuously for 5 days, it said.

Rohit Nandwani, Founder and COO, HAMMER said: "With its customisable features and high-performance capabilities, we believe the ACE 3.0 Smart Watch will revolutionise the affordable smartwatch segment and become a must-have for tech-savvy consumers."

*** ASUS expands its consumer notebook lineup in India with AMD Ryzen 7000 series laptops * Taiwanese tech giant ASUS on Tuesday announced the expansion of its consumer notebook lineup with AMD Ryzen 7000 Series for the Indian market.

The pricing of the new ZenBook 14 OLED starts from Rs 89,990, the VivoBook Go 14 from Rs 42,990, the VivoBook Go 15 OLED from Rs 50,990, and VivoBook 15X OLED at Rs 66,990. ASUS has also introduced the VivoBook Classic family with VivoBook 14/15 OLED and VivoBook 16 models starting from Rs 55,990.

Arnold Su, Business Head - Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group at ASUS India, said, "With the aim & vision to tap the number 1 position in the Consumer Notebook segment in India in 2023, we are focused on introducing the latest tech innovations across categories. Over the past few years, the PC industry has seen exponential growth in India."

