New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Short video app Chingari on Thursday said it has partnered with Madhuri Dixit-Nene's online dance platform, 'Dance With Madhuri' (DWM).

"Chingari has collaborated with DWM, providing users with a chance to access dance lessons and latest videos especially by Madhuri Dixit-Nene and dance gurus like Pandit Birju Maharaj, Remo D'souza, and Terence Lewis amongst other choreographers," a statement said.

Chingari app now has a dedicated page for DWM and along with dance, the users have access to new conversations to stay updated with every video.

**** 9Unicorns leads Rs 1.5cr-funding in Janani

* Accelerator VC fund, 9Unicorns on Thursday said it has recently led a Rs 1.5 crore pre-seed investment in Janani, a fertility care provider.

The funding round also saw participation from other investors, including Archana Priyadarshini and Sweta Rau (AngelList), Nandita Palshetkar and Kishore Ganji, a statement said.

Established in June 2020, Janani aims to make the process of infertility treatment and assisted fertilisation easier and more affordable for the masses.

Janani aims to use the funding to create better infertility treatment solutions and make the journey-to-conception more rewarding for people around the world, the statement said.

**** Wipro, IBM strengthen relationship, announce expansion of IBM Hybrid Cloud Practice

*IT services major Wipro on Thursday announced its intention to expand its IBM Hybrid Cloud Practice.

Supported by technical experts from both organisations, the practice is expected to help Wipro customers modernise their digital operations across hybrid cloud environments by leveraging IBM Cloud Paks, containerised software running on Red Hat OpenShift, a statement said.

Wipro's IBM Hybrid Cloud Practice unit will help customers innovate at scale by leveraging Wipro solutions such as BoundaryLess Enterprise (BLE) and ModernizR.

Both of these solutions were built with IBM Cloud Paks on Red Hat OpenShift and can run in any cloud environment, including the IBM public cloud, it added.

**** TCS Launches #ThisRun for runners' community

* IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced the launch of #ThisRun, a new worldwide community for runners, reinforcing its commitment to global marathon and running partnership platforms.

"The new community brings runners together for better health and empowers them with technology innovation. Through inspirational stories, tools and tips, ThisRun imaginatively captures the power of sport to unite people, help them grow and push boundaries in order to challenge the status quo," a statement said.

This year, new technology innovations introduced by TCS have helped to reimagine many of the world's top marathons as virtual events, and enabled runners across the world to participate, it added.

