New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) The commerce ministry on Friday said it has closed 14,560 files out of 64,249 electronic files during October 2-20 as part of a campaign for disposal of pending matters.

The second part of the campaign is underway from October 2 to 31.

The main focus areas include effective disposal of public grievances, references from the Members of Parliament, parliament assurances, cleanliness drive, disposal of scrap and weeding out of files.

The first phase was undertaken during September 15 to 30.

"Till October 20, 2022 the Department of Commerce and its organisations have organised 73 swachhata campaign. Scraps have been auctioned generating revenue of Rs 21,53,277. Out of 64,249 electronic files, 29,170 have been reviewed and 14,560 stand closed. 1,000 files have been transferred to National Archive for preservation,' it added.

*** Volvo Trucks India starts commercial trial of LNG-powered truck * Volvo Trucks India on Friday said it has commenced commercial trials of a Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) powered truck in the country, marking its shift towards alternate fuels.

Aimed at offering alternate fuel solutions for long-distance haulage applications, the commercial trial of the FM 420 4X2 Tractor was flagged off from Nagpur.

"This LNG powered Volvo FM 420 4X2 solution will help our customers to reduce vehicle emissions and improve fuel efficiency levels in their operations even further," EVP and Business Head - Volvo Trucks - VE Commercial Vehicles B Dinakar said in a statement.

Volvo has been supplying LNG powered trucks in Europe for the past five years for various applications like long haul, petroleum, oil and lubricants distribution and refrigerated container movements.

