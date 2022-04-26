Mumbai, Apr 26 (PTI) Textile Commissioner Roop Rashi on Tuesday inaugurated the 'Craft Bazaar 2022' at the National Institute Fashion Technology here.

Pavan Godiawala, the director of the premier institute, was also present at the inauguration of the event, which was attended by 250 people on the inaugural day, as per a statement.

World Bank group member IFC on Tuesday announced a tie-up with the government of Maharashtra to strengthen medical education in the state and help in boosting access to healthcare.

The Medical Education and Drugs Department (MEDD) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) have joined forces to prioritise healthcare projects with emphasis on medical education under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, as per an official statement.

The NYSE-listed Intercontinental Exchange on Tuesday said it will be hiring 500 people in the country to take its overall staffing to over 2,500 by the end of 2022.

The data services and technology company has invested USD 11 million in the last three years since entering India. It has offices in Hyderabad and Pune at present, a statement said.

