New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Cred on Friday announced a tie-up with peer-to-peer lending company Liquiloans which will allow the fintech's customers to put its idle money to work by lending it to needy borrowers.

Members who participate in 'Cred Mint' can earn inflation-beating interest rates of up to 9 per cent per annum, as per an official statement. ………………. HDFC Bank named Best bank by Financeasia magazine

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2021: Top 4 Gadgets To Gift Your Sister This Rakhi.

*The largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has been named the 'Best Bank' in India by the magazine Financeasia.

The magazine said HDFC Bank is India's most profitable, raking in only half of sector leader SBI's revenues but delivers a third more in profits, as per a statement. ………………………. Eros Now announces partnership with DM 333

Also Read | Google Pixel 5a Facing Overheating Issues While Recording Videos: Report.

*Eros Now on Friday announced a partnership with DM 333 which will make its services available in select countries in Africa.

The company's content will be available with English subtitles for audiences in African countries such as South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, DRC, Mozambique, and Tanzania, as per an official statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)