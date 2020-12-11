Mumbai, Dec 11 (PTI) DBS Bank India on Friday said it has tied up with Haqdarshak, a social enterprise, to aid small businesses recover from the reverses of the pandemic.

Through the tie-up with the Singaporean lender, Haqdarshak will target one lakh entrepreneurs annually and support 10 lakh jobs by enabling access to welfare schemes, an official statement said.

Times Network on Friday announced the launch of an initiative christened '#actnow' which is focused on mental health.

It also unveiled a special film to drive the importance of urgency and immediacy in addressing the rising mental health crisis and in efforts to normalise conversations on the issue, as per an official statement.

State-run Canara Bank on Friday said it has launched a new product which will enable its entire internet banking users to handle forex transactions seamlessly.

At present, the outward remittances module is activated and the remaining modules will be activated soon, the bank said in a release.

With the introduction of this product- FX 4 U-- all eligible individual customers can undertake remittance facility as per FEMA regulations, it said.

Corporate customers can make and submit the LC (letter of credit) applications along with documents through internet banking once the LC module is activated, the release said.

