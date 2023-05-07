New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The Delhi Government has been awarded the State Leadership Award - EV Policy at the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA)'s sixth Industry Excellence Awards 2023 for its efforts to promote sustainable transportation through its Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy.

N Mohan, CEO of Delhi EV Cell, accepted the award on behalf of the Government of Delhi.

Delhi's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "Since 2022, Delhi has seen immense growth both in electric vehicle sales and charging infrastructure.

"...inclusion of stakeholders while formulating the Delhi EV policy and key schemes under it over the years has played an important part in helping Delhi to become the EV capital of India".

The Delhi Government has been acknowledged for its comprehensive and ambitious Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, which aims to establish the city as a front-runner in sustainable transportation, said a statement.

Till April 2023, Delhi had registered 1.17 lakh electric vehicles. In 2022 itself, Delhi registered 62,241 EVs and is expected to touch one lakh EV sales in 2023.

* * * * * * * Servotech Power Systems Q4 net profit grows to Rs 6 cr * Servotech Power Systems Ltd posted a multifold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 6.05 crore during the March quarter, on account of higher income. It had clocked Rs 1.31 crore net profit during the January-March quarter of 2021-22 financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing on Sunday.

The company's total revenue increased to Rs 119.98 in the quarter crore from Rs 51.06 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22.

Servotech Power Systems Ltd is engaged in manufacturing, procurement and distribution of a range of advanced solar products and energy-efficient lighting solutions. The company recently forayed into the EV market recently with the launch of EV charging equipment and infrastructure.

